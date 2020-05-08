Syros Pharmaceuticals’ (SYRS) Hold Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SYRS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $415.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

