SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises approximately 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.06% of SYSCO worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

SYSCO stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. 2,470,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,119. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

