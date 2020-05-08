TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE accounts for approximately 2.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,754. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

