Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Talend from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Talend alerts:

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $82,855.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,277.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Talend by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 157.09%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.