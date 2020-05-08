Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.