Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of -0.04.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 113.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.