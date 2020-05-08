TD Securities Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) to Hold

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAND. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 240,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,620. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $2,771,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,988,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 95.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 433,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 211,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,720,079 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 84,369 shares during the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.