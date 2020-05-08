TD Securities Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $54.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 83.74% from the stock’s current price.

TRRSF remained flat at $$29.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

