TD Securities Raises Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to $0.90

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $0.75 to $0.90 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:WFSTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,716. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

