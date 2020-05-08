Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,427 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 152.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.36. 3,397,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

