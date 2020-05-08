TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 588,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,456,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $290,722.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,481.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,239. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TechTarget by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TechTarget by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $709.59 million, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.