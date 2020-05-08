Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $186.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

