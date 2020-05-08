TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Benchmark

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGNA. Cfra lifted their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

TGNA opened at $10.98 on Friday. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

