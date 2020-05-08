TEGNA’s (TGNA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

TGNA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 215,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,636. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,444,000 after buying an additional 97,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,630,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,012,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,314,000 after acquiring an additional 549,310 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

