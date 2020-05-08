Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $174.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.33. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $203.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $2,656,243.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $2,016,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $191,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $230,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

