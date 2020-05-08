Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Raised to Hold at Cfra

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.50. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf cut Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

TEF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.58. 32,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Telefonica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefonica by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telefonica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

