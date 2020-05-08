Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $182.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $350.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

