Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 78,028 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,028 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $230.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

