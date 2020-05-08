TELUS Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2058 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

TELUS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 183.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 183.2%.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 868,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TU. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.05.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

