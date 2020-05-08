TELUS (NYSE:TU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TU. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

TELUS stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TELUS by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,625,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,001 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TELUS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

