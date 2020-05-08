TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches Market Cap of $522,771.39

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. TEMCO has a market cap of $522,771.39 and $50,333.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.49 or 0.02113175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,277,456,055 tokens. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS.

TEMCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

