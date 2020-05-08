TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0445

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, BigONE, Bittrex and Gate.io. TenX has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.51 or 0.02161090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00176073 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00067364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,712,127 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinrail, Liqui, HitBTC, Kucoin, BigONE, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, BitBay, COSS, IDEX, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Neraex, Cryptopia, Huobi, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

