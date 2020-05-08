Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Teradata (NYSE:TDC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of TDC opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -107.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. International Value Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the third quarter. International Value Advisers now owns 3,937,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,020,000 after acquiring an additional 685,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teradata by 186.9% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 37,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,959,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management boosted its holdings in Teradata by 31,350.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 113,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

