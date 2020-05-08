Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Position Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,369 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 127,245 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Edward Jones lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $53,982.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.