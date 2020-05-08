Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $12.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,548,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,349,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,488,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,309,000 after buying an additional 6,009,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,325,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,844,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115,853 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 32,455,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 20,409,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

