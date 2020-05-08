Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 245,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 59.07. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $139.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 122.32%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

