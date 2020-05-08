Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Core-Mark worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

