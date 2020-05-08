Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Avanos Medical worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 11.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 86.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 606,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 280,214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $21,962,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $48.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

