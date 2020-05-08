Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.11 Million Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,451,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 317,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,104,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,069,000 after acquiring an additional 120,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $213,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

