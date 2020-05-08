Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.