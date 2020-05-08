Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.12 Million Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of Herman Miller worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 21,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter worth $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $21.67 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

