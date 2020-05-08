Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 5,945 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Meritage Homes by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 856.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.63. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,616.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

