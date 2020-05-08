Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

