Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.04.

TXRH stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. 28,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,994. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

