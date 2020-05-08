Texas Roadhouse Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.04.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120,505 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

