TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,084. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 5,581 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,342.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,333 shares of company stock valued at $54,726 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.