TG Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.