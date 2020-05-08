The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. 343,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,761. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,216,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

