The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $44.60. 16,465,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,309,131. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

