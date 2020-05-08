The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at CIBC

The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $125.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KXSCF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $12.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $120.06.

About The Descartes Systems Group

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.