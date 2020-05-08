The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Raised to $177.00 at Scotiabank

The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $140.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KXSCF. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Shares of KXSCF traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $122.82.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

