The Hackett Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for The Hackett Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,114 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.