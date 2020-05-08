ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (THMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 176.16%. On average, analysts expect ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 9,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.57. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THMO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

