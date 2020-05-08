THETA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.85 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, THETA has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $143.47 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Huobi and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.03466016 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00054548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00031662 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010141 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007168 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Bithumb, Hotbit, Binance, WazirX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.