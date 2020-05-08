Thunder Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Upbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a market cap of $30.93 million and $1.95 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.03460322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031607 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,843,247 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

