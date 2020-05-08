TokenClub Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $485,502.00 (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One TokenClub token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, FCoin, OKEx and Gate.io. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $485,502.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.70 or 0.03407986 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031498 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001602 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010037 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TCT is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,547,740 tokens. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, BigONE, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

