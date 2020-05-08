TokenPay Trading Up 22.6% This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.43 million and $4.81 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,134,951 coins and its circulating supply is 16,929,724 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid, Cryptopia and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

