TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRTX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. 336,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 343.93 and a quick ratio of 343.93. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.68%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 388,234 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

