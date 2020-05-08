Traders Buy Large Volume of Riot Blockchain Call Options (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 16,881 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 4,965 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Riot Blockchain as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Riot Blockchain stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,941. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 293.10% and a negative return on equity of 49.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

