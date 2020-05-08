TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of TransDigm Group worth $29,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $324.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.97 and a 200-day moving average of $512.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

